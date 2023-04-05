ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,095,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,168 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.52% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $63,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 294.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $25,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,375,545.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZI stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.91. The stock had a trading volume of 760,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,246,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 150.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.74. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.72 and a twelve month high of $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $301.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.80 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

