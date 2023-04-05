Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Down 5.1%

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) dropped 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $104.06 and last traded at $104.86. Approximately 803,494 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,655,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Zscaler from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $162.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Zscaler from $275.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.14.

Zscaler Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.67 and a 200-day moving average of $130.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at $14,155,334.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at $14,155,334.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $602,082.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,095,325.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

