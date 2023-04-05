Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Down 5.1%

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) dropped 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $104.06 and last traded at $104.86. Approximately 803,494 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,655,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.51.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ZS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Zscaler from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $162.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Zscaler from $275.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.14.
Zscaler Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.67 and a 200-day moving average of $130.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.
Insider Activity at Zscaler
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.
About Zscaler
Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zscaler (ZS)
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
- Toyota Is The Reliable Value Car Play
Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.