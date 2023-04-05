Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Insider Sri Srinivasan Sells 15,952 Shares

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) insider Sri Srinivasan sold 15,952 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $148,991.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,540.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zuora Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of ZUO traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.34. 756,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.84. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zuora

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zuora in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Zuora by 56.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Zuora by 164.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Zuora during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Zuora

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZUO shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Zuora to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zuora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

