1,041 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Purchased by Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,041 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PXD. Tudor Pickering raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE PXD traded down $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $209.10. The stock had a trading volume of 641,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.24. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $5.58 dividend. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.17%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

