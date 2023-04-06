12,903 Shares in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Acquired by Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHO. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,616,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,001,000 after purchasing an additional 19,242 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,369.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,258,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,737,000 after buying an additional 1,222,258 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,082,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,247,000 after buying an additional 137,388 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 184.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,033,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,899,000 after acquiring an additional 671,046 shares during the period. Finally, Reliant Wealth Planning boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 752,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,307,000 after acquiring an additional 24,658 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.88. 1,290,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,024,618. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.78 and a 52 week high of $49.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.42 and its 200-day moving average is $48.33.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

