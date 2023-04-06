19,071 Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Acquired by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.59. 7,164,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average of $22.93.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

