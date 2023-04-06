19,666 Shares in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Purchased by True Signal LP

True Signal LP acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000. True Signal LP owned 0.09% of Jack in the Box as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JACK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after acquiring an additional 874,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $173,116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,379 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth about $98,706,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth about $55,268,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 738,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Shares of JACK stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.40. 55,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,941. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.80 and a fifty-two week high of $93.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.01.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $527.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.98 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total value of $39,585.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,241.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $26,044.14. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,721.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total value of $39,585.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $631,241.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,949 shares of company stock worth $242,572 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on JACK. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.12.

Jack in the Box Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

