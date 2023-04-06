2,444 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by Acas LLC

Acas LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.0% of Acas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,814,000 after buying an additional 4,198,026 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,753,000 after buying an additional 1,195,481 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,774,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,994,000 after buying an additional 863,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QVR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.3% during the third quarter. QVR LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 751,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $314.47. 11,738,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,030,613. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $302.51 and its 200-day moving average is $285.74. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $356.35.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.