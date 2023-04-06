25,732 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $138.84 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The company has a market capitalization of $98.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.37.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

