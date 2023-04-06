2,610 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Purchased by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in General Electric by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,744,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,994,328. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $97.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,141.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.36.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.