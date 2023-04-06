32,755 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Acquired by Acas LLC

Acas LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Acas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.04. The company had a trading volume of 553,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480,766. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $81.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.16. The company has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

