34,089 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Purchased by Financial Advantage Inc.

Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,089 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,000. Medtronic comprises 2.5% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Medtronic by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 12,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $961,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,304 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 9,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,192,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.37. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

