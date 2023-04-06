3,440 Shares in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Bought by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 361.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 95,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after buying an additional 11,020 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $764,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

Shares of SPB stock opened at $65.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.16 and its 200 day moving average is $56.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.11 and a beta of 1.42. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.93 and a 12 month high of $93.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.27 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 1.38%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 161.54%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.