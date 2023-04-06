3,774 Shares in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Bought by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVB. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.79.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

AVB stock opened at $166.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.45. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $153.07 and a one year high of $258.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.