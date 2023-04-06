386,700 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Acquired by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 386,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,365,000. Elevance Health makes up about 2.0% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.16% of Elevance Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $484.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $115.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $475.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $489.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.02 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.26.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.