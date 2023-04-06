4,000 Shares in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Bought by NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 17.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,945,000 after acquiring an additional 319,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 226.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,857 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 26.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,561,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,151,000 after acquiring an additional 328,397 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 164.7% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,191,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,641,000 after buying an additional 741,403 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 325.5% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,036,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,144,000 after buying an additional 792,620 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on RXDX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $117.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $114.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.70.

RXDX stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.47. The company had a trading volume of 127,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,490. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $129.60. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.59 and a beta of -0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.34 and a 200 day moving average of $88.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 31.04 and a quick ratio of 31.04.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.01. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,081.83% and a negative return on equity of 43.38%. The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47 million. Prometheus Biosciences’s revenue was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prometheus Biosciences news, major shareholder Sinai Intellectual Prop Cedars sold 865,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $99,120,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,001,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,489,715.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Prometheus Biosciences news, major shareholder Sinai Intellectual Prop Cedars sold 865,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $99,120,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,001,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,489,715.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $2,974,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,561,584.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 971,320 shares of company stock valued at $111,825,113. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

