4,592 Shares in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Bought by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 3,294,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,355,000 after buying an additional 81,617 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,725,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,114,000 after buying an additional 625,929 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,304,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,207,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,554,000 after buying an additional 134,369 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SCHB stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.60. 319,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,560. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.87.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

