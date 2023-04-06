53,300 Shares in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL) Acquired by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 53,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000. GFS Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of iShares MSCI Poland ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 292.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 2,424.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 19,563 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $409,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $679,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 19,333 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EPOL traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.62. 45,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,541. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $18.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.24.

About iShares MSCI Poland ETF

The iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Poland IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the broader Polish equity market. EPOL was launched on May 25, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

