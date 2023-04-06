57,120 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Bought by Girard Partners LTD.

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2023

Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUSGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IXUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,555,000 after buying an additional 27,356 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,673 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $338,853,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IXUS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.86. 172,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,227. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.20. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.42 and a fifty-two week high of $66.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.