57,120 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Bought by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IXUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,555,000 after buying an additional 27,356 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,673 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $338,853,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IXUS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.86. 172,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,227. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.20. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.42 and a fifty-two week high of $66.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.