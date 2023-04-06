5,802 Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Purchased by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $39.02 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average of $38.49.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.77%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KHC. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

