6,711 Shares in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Purchased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 688.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,652,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $528,094,000 after purchasing an additional 14,540,653 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after buying an additional 7,438,559 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 269.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,393,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,133,000 after buying an additional 3,934,708 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 96.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,266,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $204,219,000 after buying an additional 3,080,290 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 24.8% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,561,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $384,860,000 after buying an additional 2,694,488 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SU. Wells Fargo & Company cut Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank cut Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.89.

SU stock opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.69 and its 200 day moving average is $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.27. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $42.72.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 15.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.391 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

