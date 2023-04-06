856 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Acquired by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $484.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $475.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $489.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.02 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

