9,457 Shares in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Acquired by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $1,338,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BN opened at $31.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.41. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $57.94.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is 24.14%.

In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

