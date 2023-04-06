Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Chairman Neil Desai Sells 7,336 Shares

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) Chairman Neil Desai sold 7,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $53,112.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,885,755 shares in the company, valued at $13,652,866.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Neil Desai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Neil Desai sold 9,583 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $71,393.35.

Aadi Bioscience Trading Down 1.6 %

AADI traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.20. 89,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.90. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $18.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aadi Bioscience

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AADI. Alerce Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Aadi Bioscience by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Alerce Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,630,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,924,000 after buying an additional 336,045 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 54.1% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 590,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 207,190 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Aadi Bioscience by 4.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 567,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 25,085 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Aadi Bioscience by 72.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 535,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 224,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aadi Bioscience by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aadi Bioscience Company Profile

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai on November 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Stories

