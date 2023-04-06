AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.31-$2.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.62-$11.02 EPS.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.80. 5,364,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,271,100. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.56%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $161.12.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.