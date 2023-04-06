Acas LLC Invests $1.43 Million in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Acas LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000. Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs makes up approximately 2.2% of Acas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BUFF. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,800,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 123,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares during the period.

Get Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs alerts:

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.84. 115,661 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.43 and its 200 day moving average is $34.61. The company has a market capitalization of $177.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Company Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.