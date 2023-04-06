Acas LLC Invests $415,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Acas LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

DIA stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $333.99. 570,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,813,828. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $286.62 and a 52 week high of $354.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.89.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

