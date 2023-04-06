Acas LLC Invests $533,000 in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Acas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,691,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,069,000 after purchasing an additional 725,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11,585.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 674,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,342,000 after purchasing an additional 669,179 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.72. 90,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.77. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $47.50.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

