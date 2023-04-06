Acas LLC Makes New $302,000 Investment in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Acas LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGX. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 102,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 521.4% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 147,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 124,024 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 337,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 175,797 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 39,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 279,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 59,671 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX remained flat at $11.49 during midday trading on Thursday. 831,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,881,980. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $13.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.78.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

