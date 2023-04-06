Acas LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Acas LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,023,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 13,650.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,352,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328,325 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,886.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,366,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,100 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 536.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,290,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,100 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,631,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,743 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.04. 4,614,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,684,463. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading

