Acas LLC Purchases New Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Acas LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 890 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,072 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Netflix by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,099 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $612,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,471 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,130,000 after purchasing an additional 977,900 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $187,599,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Netflix from $425.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cfra upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.87.

Netflix stock traded down $7.29 on Thursday, hitting $335.06. 1,305,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,575,677. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $149.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.71. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $379.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

