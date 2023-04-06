Acas LLC Takes $1.10 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Acas LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Acas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.81. The stock had a trading volume of 34,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,656. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.16. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

