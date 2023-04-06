Accel Wealth Management Buys 577 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDU. Corvex Management LP bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,576,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,179,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,439 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,385,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,852,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,372,000 after purchasing an additional 659,078 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 6,656.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 521,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,265,000 after purchasing an additional 513,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

MDU Resources Group Stock Down 0.2 %

MDU stock opened at $29.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.57 and a 200-day moving average of $29.96.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.17%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

