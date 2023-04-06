Accel Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Accel Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDP. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $531,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,223,000.

Shares of PDP stock opened at $74.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $66.22 and a twelve month high of $82.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

