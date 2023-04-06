Accel Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Accel Wealth Management cut its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Willner & Heller LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $202.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.81 and a 200-day moving average of $184.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $165.89 and a 1-year high of $232.21.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.