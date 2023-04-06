Accel Wealth Management Has $113,000 Stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Accel Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 89,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 411,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 267,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stapp Wealth Management Pllc boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA URA opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.64. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $28.49.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

