Accel Wealth Management Has $30,000 Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Accel Wealth Management lowered its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UAL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,754,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,163,088,000 after purchasing an additional 244,174 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $351,299,000. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 13.2% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,833,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,694,000 after purchasing an additional 447,373 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 15.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,168,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,888,000 after purchasing an additional 428,756 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in United Airlines by 8.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,976,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,810,000 after purchasing an additional 221,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ UAL opened at $42.03 on Thursday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $55.04. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.03 and a 200-day moving average of $43.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $783,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,980.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upgraded United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on United Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.97.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

