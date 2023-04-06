Accel Wealth Management Purchases 3,313 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 165,650.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in NiSource were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NI. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in NiSource by 918.7% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 27,266 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NiSource by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in NiSource by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in NiSource by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 123,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on NI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

NiSource Price Performance

NYSE:NI opened at $28.69 on Thursday. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.47.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

