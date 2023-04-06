Accel Wealth Management Sells 395 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Accel Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 21.5% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 33,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $59.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.61. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.81 and a 52-week high of $99.54.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.53%.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.