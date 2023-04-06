AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.41) Per Share (NASDAQ:ACRX)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.41) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.80). The consensus estimate for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.48) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

ACRX opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 million, a PE ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.24. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,553 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 831,999 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 437.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 430,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Featured Articles

