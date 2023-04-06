Achain (ACT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $156,026.26

Achain (ACT) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last week, Achain has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $156,026.26 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00009659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000238 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004528 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004100 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.