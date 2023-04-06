Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Receives $32.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACRS shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $8.66 on Thursday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $18.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 292.11% and a negative return on equity of 41.71%. The company had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 420.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider James Loerop sold 4,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $59,268.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $96,993.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Manion bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Loerop sold 4,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $59,268.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,993.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,067 shares of company stock worth $613,365 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

