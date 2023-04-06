Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Issues Earnings Results

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Actinium Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.64% and a negative net margin of 2,885.09%.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ATNM opened at $8.71 on Thursday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATNM. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. 11.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Actinium Pharmaceuticals
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM)
- Steelcase Makes the Case for the Taking Longs
- Bank Stocks Are Safe…Until They’re Not
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.