Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Issues Earnings Results

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Actinium Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.64% and a negative net margin of 2,885.09%.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ATNM opened at $8.71 on Thursday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATNM. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. 11.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATNM shares. William Blair downgraded Actinium Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

