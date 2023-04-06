Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 848,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,067 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.11% of Activision Blizzard worth $64,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.57.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,107,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,508,356. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $85.88. The stock has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.42.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

