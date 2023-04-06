Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,122 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Adobe were worth $27,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 232.5% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 9,360 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the software company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 43,982 shares of the software company’s stock worth $14,801,000 after purchasing an additional 27,248 shares during the period. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,321 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $381.09. 604,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,989,455. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $455.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.82. The company has a market cap of $174.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.