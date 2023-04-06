Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of ADVM opened at $0.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.74. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.82.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adverum Biotechnologies

In related news, CEO Laurent Fischer sold 41,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $32,166.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,869.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,898 shares of company stock valued at $48,280. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 400.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 55,337 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 426.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 33,190 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

