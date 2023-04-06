AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 370,897 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 201,499 shares.The stock last traded at $104.13 and had previously closed at $101.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James upgraded AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on AeroVironment from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

AeroVironment Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.97 and a 200-day moving average of $87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.11 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Activity

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.77 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $450,223.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,029.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $191,091.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,552.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Page sold 5,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $450,223.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,029.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AeroVironment

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 202.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment in the third quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in AeroVironment in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

