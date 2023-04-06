AEW UK REIT (LON:AEWU) Trading Down 0.7%

AEW UK REIT plc (LON:AEWU – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 92.10 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 92.80 ($1.15). Approximately 310,335 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 348,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.50 ($1.16).

AEW UK REIT Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £147.01 million, a PE ratio of 464.00 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 97.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 96.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92.

AEW UK REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. AEW UK REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,000.00%.

About AEW UK REIT

AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than £15 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company was listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 12 May 2015, raising £100.5m.

