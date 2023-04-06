Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Major Shareholder Acquires $556,553.50 in Stock

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman bought 38,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $556,553.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 761,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,044,621. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Affinity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Affinity Bancshares stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,739. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $96.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affinity Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Affinity Bancshares by 6.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 36,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 19,516 shares during the period. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

