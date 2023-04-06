AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $135.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $149.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on AGCO to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AGCO in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $152.64.

AGCO Stock Performance

NYSE:AGCO opened at $119.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.35. AGCO has a twelve month low of $88.55 and a twelve month high of $147.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.59. AGCO had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.09%.

Insider Transactions at AGCO

In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,724,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,328,955.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,724,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,955.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 9,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $1,257,027.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,137.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,940 over the last ninety days. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in AGCO by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in AGCO by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AGCO by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in AGCO by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in AGCO by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

See Also

